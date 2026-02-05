Dresbe LED Christmas Headbands Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled headbands violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries in the headbands can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 250 units
Dresbe by email at dresberecall@shineprom.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dresbe LED Christmas Headbands. The headbands were sold as a two-pack of novelty headbands, one red headband with candy cane attachments and a green headband with a Christmas tree attachment, each containing three button cell batteries to power LED lights. The headbands have “HB-052” and “DRESBE LED Christmas Headband (2pc)” printed on labels located on the package.
Consumers should stop using the recalled headbands immediately and contact Dresbe for information on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers will need to email a photograph of disposal to dresberecall@shineprom.com to receive the refund.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Wenxi Xuefeng Technology Co., Ltd, dba Dresbe, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.