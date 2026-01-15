HEZI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution; Sold by HEZI HOME

The power strips have an ungrounded metal enclosure that poses an electrocution hazard if energized, resulting in serious injury or death.
About 1,320
HEZI HOME toll-free at 602-804-6830 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_hezi@163.com, or online at amazon.com/hezi and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves HEZI brand power strips. The HEZI power strip has either a gray or yellow metal enclosure with eight receptacles made of black plastic. There are a power and a circuit breaker switch located at the end of the metal enclosure closest to the power cord.
Consumers should stop using the recalled power strips immediately and contact HEZI HOME for a full refund.
Shenzhenshihezijiajuyongpinyouxiangongsi dba HEZI HOME, of China
