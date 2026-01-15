 Skip to main content

HEZI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution; Sold by HEZI HOME

  • Recalled HEZI brand power strip (gray)
  • Recalled HEZI brand power strip (yellow)
Name of Product:
HEZI Branded Power Strips
Hazard:

The power strips have an ungrounded metal enclosure that poses an electrocution hazard if energized, resulting in serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 1,320

Consumer Contact

HEZI HOME toll-free at 602-804-6830 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_hezi@163.com, or online at amazon.com/hezi and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HEZI brand power strips. The HEZI power strip has either a gray or yellow metal enclosure with eight receptacles made of black plastic. There are a power and a circuit breaker switch located at the end of the metal enclosure closest to the power cord.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power strips immediately and contact HEZI HOME for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Kmart.com and Sears.com from May 2024 through October 2025 for about $35 to $56.
Manufacturer(s):
Dongguan Keben Electrical Appliance Co Ltd, of China
Importer(s):

Shenzhenshihezijiajuyongpinyouxiangongsi dba HEZI HOME, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-194

