Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by TJX at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores

Description:

This recall involves magnetic wireless chargers sold under the Isla Rae brand. The chargers are compatible with magnetic charging systems and attach magnetically to the back of a phone to charge the device. The chargers were sold in the following colors: white, pink, and purple. The model number “RM5PBM” can be found on the side of the magnetic wireless charger, below the markings “5000 mAh 3.7V.”

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.