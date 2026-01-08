Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by TJX at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores

The chargers can explode while in use, posing a fire and burn hazard.
About 13,200 (In addition, about 7,000 units were sold in Canada)
This recall involves magnetic wireless chargers sold under the Isla Rae brand. The chargers are compatible with magnetic charging systems and attach magnetically to the back of a phone to charge the device. The chargers were sold in the following colors: white, pink, and purple. The model number “RM5PBM” can be found on the side of the magnetic wireless charger, below the markings “5000 mAh 3.7V.”
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic wireless chargers and go to https://www.recallrtr.com/powerbank to register for the recall and for instructions on how to receive a full refund. After registering, consumers should dispose of the power bank in accordance with local and state regulations and not discard it in the household trash.
Hello to Green dba Press Play Products of Bell, California
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
