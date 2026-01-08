 Skip to main content

Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by TJX at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores

  • Recalled Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Charger (white)
  • Recalled Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Charger (pink)
  • Recalled Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Charger (purple)
  • Recalled Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Charger Model: RM5PBM
Name of Product:
Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Chargers
Hazard:

The chargers can explode while in use, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 13,200 (In addition, about 7,000 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TJX toll-free at 888-256-1564 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email to powerbank@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/powerbank for more information; Marshalls at https://m.marshalls.com/us/m/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or Marshalls.com and scroll to the bottom of the page where it says “Product Recalls”; T.J. Maxx at https://m.tjmaxx.tjx.com/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or TJmaxx.com and scroll to the bottom of the page where it says “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves magnetic wireless chargers sold under the Isla Rae brand. The chargers are compatible with magnetic charging systems and attach magnetically to the back of a phone to charge the device. The chargers were sold in the following colors: white, pink, and purple. The model number “RM5PBM” can be found on the side of the magnetic wireless charger, below the markings “5000 mAh 3.7V.” 

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic wireless chargers and go to https://www.recallrtr.com/powerbank to register for the recall and for instructions on how to receive a full refund. After registering, consumers should dispose of the power bank in accordance with local and state regulations and not discard it in the household trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide between June 2024 and November 2025 for $15.
Importer(s):

Hello to Green dba Press Play Products of Bell, California

Retailer:

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-179
Fast Track Recall

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled HEZI brand power strip (gray)
HEZI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution; Sold by HEZI HOME

The power strips have an ungrounded metal enclosure that poses an electrocution hazard if energized, resulting in serious injury or death.

Recalled Energizer® Large Power Indicator Lantern, model BGAAL9
Energizer Recalls Rechargeable Lanterns Due to Overheating

The lithium-ion batteries installed in the lanterns can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled ANNQUAN Power Strip Model EX-D112-05
ANNQUAN Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold on Amazon by Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.

Recalled INIU Power Bank – model BI-B41
INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys in Blue/Pink (front)
KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by KTEBO

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached as required. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Powerwall 2 AC Battery System
Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, which can result in overheating and in some cases smoke or flame and can cause death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product