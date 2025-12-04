 Skip to main content

KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by KTEBO

Name of Product:
KTEBO Writing Tablet Toy
Hazard:

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached as required. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 10,380

Consumer Contact

KTEBO via email at writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KTEBO-branded Writing Tablet Toys. The products were sold in sets of two and came in four color variations (pink/blue, green/yellow, orange/blue, purple/red) and two sizes (8.5 inches and 10 inches) with a matching-colored stylus.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement set of tablet toys. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the back of both tablet toys that came in the set, take a photo of the marked tablet toys, and submit the photos to writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com  with “Recall Proof” and their name in the subject line.   

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through October 2025 for between $8 and $30.
Retailer:

Banghe Guangzhou International Trade Co., Ltd., dba KTEBO, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-131

Recalled KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys in Blue/Pink (front)
