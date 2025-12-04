KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by KTEBO

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached as required. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
KTEBO via email at writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves KTEBO-branded Writing Tablet Toys. The products were sold in sets of two and came in four color variations (pink/blue, green/yellow, orange/blue, purple/red) and two sizes (8.5 inches and 10 inches) with a matching-colored stylus.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement set of tablet toys. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the back of both tablet toys that came in the set, take a photo of the marked tablet toys, and submit the photos to writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com with “Recall Proof” and their name in the subject line.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Banghe Guangzhou International Trade Co., Ltd., dba KTEBO, of China
