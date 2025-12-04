KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by KTEBO

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement set of tablet toys. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the back of both tablet toys that came in the set, take a photo of the marked tablet toys, and submit the photos to writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com with “Recall Proof” and their name in the subject line.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.