3M Company Recalls Thermal Laminators Due to Overheating

The recalled thermal laminators may overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 13,440
3M Company toll-free at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email through the “Contact Us” link on the Scotch Brand Website at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl909-50-laminator-recall/?utm_medium=redirect&utm_source=vanity-url&utm_campaign=www.scotchbrand.com/laminatorrecallTL909-50/ or online at https://www.scotchbrand.com/laminatorrecallTL909-50/ or www.scotchbrand.com and click on "Recall Information" at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Scotch™ Thermal Laminator, model TL909-50. The laminator is light gray/white with gray accents, and the word “Scotch” is printed in gray on the front. The laminating slot is approximately 9 inches wide. The model number and serial number are located on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. Only units with serial numbers between 2406000001 and 2501001920 are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled laminators and contact the 3M Company to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out a short form, confirm that their laminator is included in the recall, and upload a photograph of the machine with the unplugged power cord cut. The refund will come in the form of a check mailed to the consumer upon receipt of the completed form and confirmation that the machine’s power cord has been cut.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
3M Company, of St. Paul, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.