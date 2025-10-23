 Skip to main content

3M Company Recalls Thermal Laminators Due to Overheating

Name of Product:
Scotch™ brand TL909-50 thermal laminator
Hazard:

The recalled thermal laminators may overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 23, 2025
Units:

About 13,440

Consumer Contact

3M Company toll-free at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email through the “Contact Us” link on the Scotch Brand Website at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl909-50-laminator-recall/?utm_medium=redirect&utm_source=vanity-url&utm_campaign=www.scotchbrand.com/laminatorrecallTL909-50/ or online at https://www.scotchbrand.com/laminatorrecallTL909-50/ or www.scotchbrand.com and click on "Recall Information" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Scotch™ Thermal Laminator, model TL909-50. The laminator is light gray/white with gray accents, and the word “Scotch” is printed in gray on the front. The laminating slot is approximately 9 inches wide. The model number and serial number are located on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. Only units with serial numbers between 2406000001 and 2501001920 are included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled laminators and contact the 3M Company to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out a short form, confirm that their laminator is included in the recall, and upload a photograph of the machine with the unplugged power cord cut. The refund will come in the form of a check mailed to the consumer upon receipt of the completed form and confirmation that the machine’s power cord has been cut.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
In-store and online at Office Depot, Office Smart and School Specialty, Inc. from August 2024 through September 2025 for between $100 and $130.
Importer(s):

3M Company, of St. Paul, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-050
Fast Track Recall

