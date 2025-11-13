Great Lakes Wholesale International Recalls Select Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Button Cell and Coin Batteries

The button cell and lithium coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.
About 32,600
Great Lakes Wholesale International collect at 708-597-6000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@Glwholesale.com, or online at www.glwholesale.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Great Lakes Select Battery Packs, each of which displays the name “Great Lakes Select” on the back of the packaging, and the item number on the front of the packaging:
|Item Number
|Description
|Battery Type
|Item Price Range
|00263
|Pack of six (6)
|CR2032
|$0.65 to $1.10
|00264
|Pack of nine (9)
|CR2016/ CR2032/ CR2025
|$1.10 to $1.50
|00265
|Pack of nine (9)
|CR2032
|$0.89 to $1.50
|00271
|Pack of thirty (30)
|Mixed
|$0.96 to $1.50
|00272
|Pack of forty (40)
|Mixed Super Alkaline
|$1.65 to $2.25
|00276
|Pack of twenty-four (24)
|LR44/357 Super Alkaline
|$1.10 to $1.50
Consumers should stop using the Great Lakes Select Battery Packs immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Great Lakes Wholesale International to obtain a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.