Great Lakes Wholesale International Recalls Select Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Button Cell and Coin Batteries

Name of Product:
Great Lakes Select Button Cell and Coin Batteries
Hazard:

The button cell and lithium coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 13, 2025
Units:

About 32,600

Consumer Contact

Great Lakes Wholesale International collect at 708-597-6000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@Glwholesale.com, or online at www.glwholesale.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Great Lakes Select Battery Packs, each of which displays the name “Great Lakes Select” on the back of the packaging, and the item number on the front of the packaging:

Item NumberDescriptionBattery TypeItem Price Range
00263Pack of six (6)CR2032$0.65 to $1.10
00264Pack of nine (9)CR2016/ CR2032/ CR2025$1.10 to $1.50
00265Pack of nine (9)CR2032$0.89 to $1.50
00271Pack of thirty (30)Mixed$0.96 to $1.50
00272Pack of forty (40)Mixed Super Alkaline$1.65 to $2.25
00276Pack of twenty-four (24)LR44/357 Super Alkaline$1.10 to $1.50
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Great Lakes Select Battery Packs immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Great Lakes Wholesale International to obtain a full refund. 

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Downeast Wholesalers Renys, International Wholesale, Lots & More, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, a Ben Franklin store in Tennessee, and other stores nationwide from September 2024 through August 2025 for between $0.65 and $2.25.
Distributor(s):
Great Lakes Wholesale International of Lockport, Illinois
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-089

Recalled CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries, Item 00263
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

