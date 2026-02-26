 Skip to main content

Weber Recalls Over 3.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6277 Grill Brush
  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6278 Grill Brush
  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6463 Grill Brush
  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6464 Grill Brush
  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6493 Grill Brush
  • Recalled Weber Model Number 6494 Grill Brush
Name of Product:
Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes
Hazard:

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 3.2 million

Consumer Contact

Weber toll-free at 877-597-9588 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://weberbrushrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.weber.com and click on “Recall Notice” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the metal wire bristle grill brushes with plastic or wood handles measuring between 12 and 21 inches long, as described below. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: 6277, 6278, 6463, 6464, 6493, and 6494. Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall.

Model No.Brush DescriptionBrush PhotographsDistribution Dates
627712” black plastic handle with red ring stamped with Weber grill logo

 

 

brush model 6277close up of 6277		2021-2026
627818” black plastic handle with red ring stamped with Weber grill logo 

 

brush model 6278close up of 6278		2021-2026
646312” bamboo handle with silver metal scraper on the back branded with Weber logo namebrush model 6463close up of 64632011-2021
646418” bamboo handle with silver metal scraper on the back branded with Weber logo namebrush model 6464close up of 64642011-2021
649321” black plastic handle with black ring stamped with Weber grill logo and metal binder with Weber grill logobrush model 6493close up of 6493close up of 64932013-2021
649412” black plastic handle with black ring stamped with Weber grill logobrush model 6494close up of 64942013-2021
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes and contact Weber for a cold cleaning nylon bristle grill brush replacement. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.

Incidents/Injuries:

Weber is aware of at least 38 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including four reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Sold At:
The recalled grill brushes were sold online and in stores at Lowe's, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Target, and online at Amazon and Weber.com from 2011 through 2026 for between $10 and $17. The products have also been found on resale sites, such as eBay.com.
Importer(s):

Weber-Stephen Products LLC, of Palatine, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China and Cambodia
Recall number:
26-282

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

