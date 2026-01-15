 Skip to main content

Adams Manufacturing Recalls Adirondack Patio Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

  • Recalled Adams and StyleWell Adirondack Patio Chair
  • “ML837-15” and the manufacture date of August 2025 are molded on the underside of the recalled chairs
Name of Product:
Adams RealComfort and StyleWell Adirondack Patio Chairs
Hazard:

The recalled chairs can crack and collapse, posing injury and fall hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 6,100

Consumer Contact

Adams Manufacturing toll-free at 866-546-1806 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@adamsmfg.com, online at www.adamsmfg.com/recalls or at www.adamsmfg.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Adirondack-style patio chairs sold under two different brands: Adams RealComfort and StyleWell. The resin chairs with slat backs and seats were sold in blue, dark gray, navy blue, taupe, light blue, lime green and teal. “ML837-15” and the manufacture date of August 2025 are molded on the underside of the recalled chairs. The manufacture date is indicated by a dot on a grid, located at the intersection of column "A" and row "25".

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Lowe’s or Home Depot store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Lowe’s and The Home Depot stores nationwide from August 2025 through October 2025 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
Adams Manufacturing Corp., of Portersville, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-192
