Adams Manufacturing Recalls Adirondack Patio Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

The recalled chairs can crack and collapse, posing injury and fall hazards.
About 6,100
Adams Manufacturing toll-free at 866-546-1806 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@adamsmfg.com, online at www.adamsmfg.com/recalls or at www.adamsmfg.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Adirondack-style patio chairs sold under two different brands: Adams RealComfort and StyleWell. The resin chairs with slat backs and seats were sold in blue, dark gray, navy blue, taupe, light blue, lime green and teal. “ML837-15” and the manufacture date of August 2025 are molded on the underside of the recalled chairs. The manufacture date is indicated by a dot on a grid, located at the intersection of column "A" and row "25".
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Lowe’s or Home Depot store for a full refund.
None reported
