Meridian Furniture Recalls Ottomans Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
Ottomans
Hazard:

The metal band at the base can contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2021
Units:

About 7,800

Consumer Contact

Meridian Furniture at 800-808-0015 any time, email at MeridianRecalls@gmail.com or online at https://www.meridianfurnitureusa.com/sitefiles/_recalls.html or www.meridianfurnitureusa.com and click on “Important Safety Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Meridian Furniture Joy Velvet Ottoman/Stools sold on Wayfair as the Fredson 14.5” Wide Velvet Round Standard Ottoman. The ottomans are velvet, encircled by a gold or silver metal band at the base, and are about 17 inches high and 14 inches wide. The ottomans were sold in the following colors: black, cream, green, gray, navy, and pink with a gold band; and black, gray, and navy with a silver band.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ottomans. Contact Meridian Furniture for a prepaid mailing package and shipping label to return the product to Meridian Furniture or provide Meridian with photographic evidence of the disposal or destruction of the product to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Meridian Furniture has received six reports of laceration injuries as a result of the sharp edges on the metal band.

Sold At

Online at Wayfair, Amazon, and Hayneedle, and at 200 stores nationwide, from June 2018 through October 2021 for between $60 and $120.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Meridian Furniture Inc., of New York

Recall number:
22-012
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov