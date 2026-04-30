 Skip to main content

5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by UHOMEPRO

  • Recalled UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dresser (back)
Name of Product:
UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 5,190

Consumer Contact

UHOMEPRO by email at uhomeprorecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of particle board and were sold in black and white. The dresser has five drawers, each with a golden handle. The dresser is 26 inches long by 15.7 inches wide by 38.6 inches tall and weighs about 66 pounds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact UHOMEPRO for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser with a permanent marker and to submit a photo to uhomeprorecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from November 2025 through January 2026 for about $100.
Importer(s):

UHOMEPRO Inc., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-448
Recall was previously a Product Safety Warning (26-318) - Date: March 05, 2026.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dressers immediately because they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

CPSC estimates that furniture tip over incidents cause an average of 10 deaths and 5,300 injuries annually.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Uhomepro Inc., of Denver, Colorado. Uhomepro has not agreed to recall these dressers or offer a remedy to consumers. 

The UHOMEPRO dressers were sold online at Walmart.com for about $100 and may have been sold on other websites.

The dressers measure 15.7 inches by 26 inches by 38.6 inches and weigh about 66 pounds. The dressers are not labeled and come in the colors white, black, and brown with five drawers. 

These products were manufactured in China. 

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dresser immediately and dispose of it in accordance with local disposal requirements or anchor it securely to the wall. Do not sell or give away these hazardous clothing storage units.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

For more information on anchoring furniture go to www.anchorit.gov.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hepo Adult Portable Bed Rail
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails also do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Black Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (front)
Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by SOFT

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail (front view)
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Happiness Light LED Lights
LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Happiness Light

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product