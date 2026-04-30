5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by UHOMEPRO

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dressers immediately because they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

CPSC estimates that furniture tip over incidents cause an average of 10 deaths and 5,300 injuries annually.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Uhomepro Inc., of Denver, Colorado. Uhomepro has not agreed to recall these dressers or offer a remedy to consumers.

The UHOMEPRO dressers were sold online at Walmart.com for about $100 and may have been sold on other websites.

The dressers measure 15.7 inches by 26 inches by 38.6 inches and weigh about 66 pounds. The dressers are not labeled and come in the colors white, black, and brown with five drawers.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dresser immediately and dispose of it in accordance with local disposal requirements or anchor it securely to the wall. Do not sell or give away these hazardous clothing storage units.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

For more information on anchoring furniture go to www.anchorit.gov.