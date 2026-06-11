School Specialty Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Included in Childcraft Furniture Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over Hazard

The recalled plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) can break or degrade, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards. Should the defective plastic tip restraints break, consumers could be at risk of serious injuries or death. This is a hidden defect because consumers who purchase and install this product may be under a false sense of security that their furniture is safe from a tip-over incident.
About 15,616
School Specialty toll-free at 866-588-6951 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at compliance@schoolspecialty.com or online at https://help.schoolspecialty.com/s/article/Childcraft-Furniture-Tip-Restraint-Kit-Recall or at https://www.schoolspecialty.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) that were included in Childcraft furniture sold by School Specialty. The furniture included two plastic tip restraint kits in the box along with the product, with installation instructions. There is a label on the bottom of the furniture with the item number. Furniture that included the defective tip restraint kits is listed below along with the item number.
The recalled tip restraint kits contain two white plastic brackets/mounts (one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall), a white plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws (one longer than the other) and two drywall anchors.
CPSC’s Anchor It! website, https://www.anchorit.gov/, has educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.
Consumers should stop using the recalled plastic tip restraints immediately and contact School Specialty for a free replacement tip restraint kit made of stainless steel. Consumers should keep children away from any furniture secured using the recalled plastic tip restraints while waiting for a replacement tip restraint kit and should dispose of the recalled tip restraint in their household trash once they have installed the replacement tip restraint.
School Specialty is contacting all consumers who purchased Childcraft furniture directly and mailing two replacement tip restraint kits to those consumers along with that notice.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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