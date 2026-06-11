School Specialty Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Included in Childcraft Furniture Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over Hazard

Description:

This recall involves defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) that were included in Childcraft furniture sold by School Specialty. The furniture included two plastic tip restraint kits in the box along with the product, with installation instructions. There is a label on the bottom of the furniture with the item number. Furniture that included the defective tip restraint kits is listed below along with the item number.

The recalled tip restraint kits contain two white plastic brackets/mounts (one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall), a white plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws (one longer than the other) and two drywall anchors.