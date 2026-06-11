Nimood Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Description:

This recall involves Nimood branded adult portable bed rails, models C3 Pro, C4 Pro, C5 Pro, and C5 Pro 2.0 sold for use on adult beds. The model numbers may be found on the assembly instructions, if kept. The C3 Pro bed support railing is made of white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The C3 Pro has two support legs and measures 16.7 inches wide, 26 inches long, and has an adjustable height between 28.9 to 44.9 inches.

The C4 Pro bed support railing is made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The C4 Pro has two support legs with an adjustable height between 30.3 to 43.2 inches, an adjustable width between 26.4 to 35.8 inches, and an adjustable length between 25.2 and 32.9 inches.

The C5 Pro bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The C5 Pro has two support legs with an adjustable height between 29.5 to 42.4 inches, an adjustable width between 26 to 35.8 inches, and a length of 24.4 inches.

The C5 Pro 2.0 bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable motion light that is attached by Velcro. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The C5 Pro 2.0 has two support legs with an adjustable height between 30.3 to 40.3 inches, an adjustable width between 28.3 to 34.3 inches, and a length of 25.2 inches.