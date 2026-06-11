Nimood Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 6,187
Nimood US by email at nikeouzhou@hotmail.com, or online at https://nimood.com/pages/product-recalls or Nimood.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nimood branded adult portable bed rails, models C3 Pro, C4 Pro, C5 Pro, and C5 Pro 2.0 sold for use on adult beds. The model numbers may be found on the assembly instructions, if kept. The C3 Pro bed support railing is made of white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The C3 Pro has two support legs and measures 16.7 inches wide, 26 inches long, and has an adjustable height between 28.9 to 44.9 inches.
The C4 Pro bed support railing is made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The C4 Pro has two support legs with an adjustable height between 30.3 to 43.2 inches, an adjustable width between 26.4 to 35.8 inches, and an adjustable length between 25.2 and 32.9 inches.
The C5 Pro bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable magnetic motion light bar. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The C5 Pro has two support legs with an adjustable height between 29.5 to 42.4 inches, an adjustable width between 26 to 35.8 inches, and a length of 24.4 inches.
The C5 Pro 2.0 bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle, and includes a fabric pouch, black strap, and a detachable adjustable motion light that is attached by Velcro. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of black metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The C5 Pro 2.0 has two support legs with an adjustable height between 30.3 to 40.3 inches, an adjustable width between 28.3 to 34.3 inches, and a length of 25.2 inches.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Nimood US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rail by cutting the black fabric mesh bag off the rail and the black safety strap in half, write “RECALLED” on a piece of paper, take a photo of this alongside the disassembled bed rail and send a photo of the marked bed rail to nikeouzhou@hotmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
shenzhenshinikezhinengshebeiyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Nike Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.) dba Nimood US, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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