Hopelight Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by MOCCI SHOP

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 5,770
MOCCI SHOP by email at hopelightrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hopelight adult portable bed rails. The bed rail comes in silver and black, measure 11.5 inches wide by 23.5 inches tall, is made of metal and weighs 4 pounds. It has the model number, F311, printed on the product’s packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact MOCCI SHOP for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the storage bag, cut the handrails’ foam, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails with a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rail with the consumer's name on a piece of paper and email the photo to hopelightrecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Jiangsu Zhirun Xiangmu Management Co., Ltd., dba MOCCI SHOP, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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