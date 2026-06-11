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7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon.com by Hasuit Direct

  • Recalled Hasuit 7-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Hasuit 7-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled Hasuit 7-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • “SKU: AJ-DJ502571_1” is printed on the product packaging
Name of Product:
Hasuit 7-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact

Hasuit Direct at email at hasuitrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hasuit 7-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers have seven drawers, are made of wood and come in black. They are 27.6 inches wide, 44.5 inches tall, 15.8 inches long and weigh 102 pounds. SKU: AJ-DJ502571_1” is printed on the products packaging (box).

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers will be asked to pull out all seven drawers for destruction and write on the cabinet in permanent marker the word "RECALLED," take a photo of the cabinet and drawers and then email the photo to hasuitrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through May 2026 for about $160.
Retailer:

Shenzhen DUOMENGDUO Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., dba Hasuit Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-552

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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