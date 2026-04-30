Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails also do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 2,200
Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online by email at manager@lqxmedical.com or online at https://www.hepolife.com/bed-rail-safety-recall or https://www.hepolife.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hepo-branded adult portable bed rails, model 110039. The recalled bed rails have white tubing with black foam rubber handle grips, a black fabric pouch, and measures about 16 inches wide by 25 inches high. The model number is located on the original product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rails by dismantling the bed rails, cutting off the storage bag and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and upload the photo to www.hepolife.com/bed-rail-safety-recall or email the photo to manager@lqxmedical.com.
None Reported
Lingqingxiangjiankangkejigufenyouxiangongsi (Lingqingxiang Health Technology Co., Ltd.) dba Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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