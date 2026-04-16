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Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX

  • Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail (front view)
  • Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail (top view)
  • Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail Packaging
  • Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail Packaging
Name of Product:
ZOLIQUEX Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 16,000

Consumer Contact

ZOLIQUEX by email at ZEXnaturemedical@outlook.com, or online at https://www.zoliquex.com/recalls/ or https://www.zoliquex.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zoliquex-branded adult portable bed rails. The bed rail comes in silver, measures 12.4 wide by 33.07 inches tall, and weighs 7.1 pounds. The model number “ZEX014-V1” and “Zoliquex” are both printed on the products packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact ZOLIQUEX for a full refund. Consumers should cut the black safety strap in half and write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails with a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer's name on a piece of paper and email the photo to ZEXnaturemedical@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $43.
Manufacturer(s):
ZOLIQUEX, of China
Retailer:

Cheyouhang Technology Shenzhen Co., Ltd., dba ZOLIQUEX, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-425

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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