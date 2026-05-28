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Joy Furniture Recalls Talan and Royce Living Room Furniture Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Talan Power Sofa, Model JF1126-4PHL
  • Recalled Talan Power Loveseat, Model JF1126-5PHL
  • Recalled Talan Power Recliner, Model JF1126-9PHL
  • View of the location of the recalled power switch
  • Recalled Royce Power Sofa, (Model JF1155-4PHL)
  • Recalled Royce Love Sofa (Model JF1155-5PHL)
  • Recalled Royce Recliner (Model JF1155-9PHL)
  • Close up view of the recalled power switch
Name of Product:
Talan and Royce Collection Sofas, Loveseats and Recliners
Hazard:

The power switch on the sofa, loveseat, or recliner can malfunction and overheat posing a risk of serious injury from a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 28, 2026
Units:

About 10,400

Consumer Contact

Joy Furniture’s at 888-297-7570 from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, email at joyfurniturerecall@warrantyservice.com or online at  https://www.warrantyservice.com/JoyFurnitureRecall.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Talan powered group living room furniture set consisting of a sofa (model JF1126-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1126-5PHL) and recliner (model JF1126-9PHL) and the Royce group consisting of a sofa (model JF1155-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1155-5PHL) and recliner (model JF1155-9PHL). The sets come with a power headrest and lumbar, pillowed arms, ultra-padded seating and USB and wireless charging. The Talan set comes in a medium-gray color . The Royce set comes in a brown color .  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the power recliner switch on their furniture set and unplug the power cord immediately then go to http://www.warrantyservice.com/JoyFurnitureRecall to participate in the recall.  The firm is offering all consumers a free replacement power recliner switch on the sofa, loveseat, and recliner with an upgraded switch. They will arrange for an authorized technician to replace the affected switches at your residence.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm reported 41 incidents, including smoking, burning, and electrical odor smell, two resulting in fire. No injuries reported. 

Sold At:
Raymour & Flanigan® Furniture in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The Talan was sold from January 2024 through March 2026 for between $1,000 and $2,200. The Royce was sold from May 2025 until the middle of May 2026 for between $800 and $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhejiang Mingrui Furniture Co. Ltd. aka Joy Furniture
Importer(s):

Raymour & Flanigan® Furniture, Liverpool, New York

Manufactured In:
China and Cambodia 
Recall number:
26-513
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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