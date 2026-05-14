Guidecraft Children’s Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The platform inside the recalled tower can loosen over time, causing it to become unstable or detach, and ultimately posing a fall hazard to young children.
25,235
Guidecraft toll free at 800-524-3555 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at ProductSupport@guidecraft.com or online at www.guidecraft.com/pages/product-recall, or www.guidecraft.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Classic and Contemporary Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers in nine colors sold from June 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. Recalled towers have both an item number and lot number shown on the lists provided and were purchased from June 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. This information can be found on the foil sticker at the bottom of each tower’s platform.
Consumers should stop using the recalled towers immediately and contact Guidecraft for free repair parts and installation instructions.
The firm has received 11 reports of children falling, including three injuries such as a bloody nose and bruises.
Guidecraft, of Mocksville, North Carolina
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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