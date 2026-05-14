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Guidecraft Children’s Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers Item Numbers -printed on the foil sticker on the bottom of the platform
  • Recalled Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers Lot Numbers -printed on the foil sticker on the bottom of the platform
  • Recalled Guidecraft Kitchen Helper – location of information sticker on the bottom of the platform
Name of Product:
Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers
Hazard:

The platform inside the recalled tower can loosen over time, causing it to become unstable or detach, and ultimately posing a fall hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

25,235

Consumer Contact

Guidecraft toll free at 800-524-3555 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at ProductSupport@guidecraft.com or online at www.guidecraft.com/pages/product-recall, or www.guidecraft.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Classic and Contemporary Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers in nine colors sold from June 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023. Recalled towers have both an item number and lot number shown on the lists provided and were purchased from June 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023.  This information can be found on the foil sticker at the bottom of each tower’s platform.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled towers immediately and contact Guidecraft for free repair parts and installation instructions.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of children falling, including three injuries such as a bloody nose and bruises.

Sold Online At:
Guidecraft, Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Maisonette and Overstock from June 2022 through October 2023 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Guidecraft, of Mocksville, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-490

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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