Cosyland Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Cosyland Official

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
125,200
Cosyland toll free at 866-677-3889 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or by email at customerservice@cosyland.com, online at www.cosyland.com/pages/recall, or www.cosyland.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cosyland-branded children’s tower stools, models CS0003 and CS0092-4. The tower stools were sold in natural bamboo and gray, and measure about 16 inches deep by 18 inches wide and 35 inches tall. “COSYLAND” and warning labels are visible along the top rails.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and store them away from children until repaired. Contact Cosyland Official for repair parts, which include protective nets, stabilizing feet, and installation instructions. The firm will mail the repair parts directly to consumers free of charge.
The firm is aware of 25 reports involving stability issues and falls, resulting in eight injuries ranging from scrapes and contusions to a fractured arm.
SuzhouGongYeYuanQu Wan Yi Shen Jia MaoYiShangHang dba Cosyland Official, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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