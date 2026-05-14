Petzl America Recalls SIMBA and SWAN EASYFIT Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Petzl harnesses sold individually and in packs of five. Serial numbers are printed on plastic cards on the interior of the harnesses. All harnesses are offered in gray/orange color combinations. Harnesses included in the recall include:

Recalled Harness Name Harness Serial Number/Size SIMBA CLIMBING C065BA00 (single) / C065BA01 (pack of 5) SIMBA PARK C065AA00 (single) / C065AA01 (pack of 5) SWAN EASYFIT STEEL C062AA00 (single) / C062AA01 (pack of 5) SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS C062BA00 (single) / C062BA01 (pack of 5)

SWAN EASYFIT STEEL and SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS are harnesses designed for adventure parks. The SIMBA models are designed for children between 110 and 160 cm tall. The SIMBA models include a FAST LT PIN-LOCK buckle at the back of the harness and color-coded webbing. The SWAN EASYFIT models include color-coded webbing and a FAST LT PIN LOCK buckle system.