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Petzl America Recalls SIMBA and SWAN EASYFIT Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Petzl SIMBA CLIMBING, SIMBA PARK, SWAN EASYFIT STEEL and SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS Harnesses
  • Location of FAST LT PIN-LOCK and Rivets for inspection
Name of Product:
Petzl SIMBA CLIMBING and SIMBA PARK Children’s Harnesses, SWAN EASYFIT STEEL and SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS Harnesses
Hazard:

The recalled harnesses are missing rivets in the FAST LT PIN-LOCK buckles, causing the buckles to open, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 1,270 (In addition, about 220 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at Aftersales_US@petzl.com or online at https://qr.petzl.com/a/safety-simba-swan or Recall Petzl SIMBA and SWAN Harnesses or www.petzl.com and click on “Safety Alerts” for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Petzl harnesses sold individually and in packs of five. Serial numbers are printed on plastic cards on the interior of the harnesses.  All harnesses are offered in gray/orange color combinations.  Harnesses included in the recall include:  

Recalled Harness NameHarness Serial Number/Size
SIMBA CLIMBINGC065BA00 (single) / C065BA01 (pack of 5)
SIMBA PARKC065AA00 (single) / C065AA01 (pack of 5)
SWAN EASYFIT STEELC062AA00 (single) / C062AA01 (pack of 5)
SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESSC062BA00 (single) / C062BA01 (pack of 5)

SWAN EASYFIT STEEL and SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS are harnesses designed for adventure parks. The SIMBA models are designed for children between 110 and 160 cm tall. The SIMBA models include a FAST LT PIN-LOCK buckle at the back of the harness and color-coded webbing. The SWAN EASYFIT models include color-coded webbing and a FAST LT PIN LOCK buckle system.  

Remedy:

Consumers and operators should stop using and selling the recalled harnesses immediately and contact Petzl America at Aftersales_US@petzl.com for a free replacement harness. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:
The PAD Climbing Gym stores nationwide and resellers online at Karst Sports.com and Peak Trading.com from May 2023 through November 2025 for about $130 (SIMBA) and from July 2021 through November 2025 for about $280 (SWAN).
Importer(s):

Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah 

Manufactured In:
Romania 
Recall number:
26-487
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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