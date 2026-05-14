Petzl America Recalls SIMBA and SWAN EASYFIT Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The recalled harnesses are missing rivets in the FAST LT PIN-LOCK buckles, causing the buckles to open, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard.
About 1,270 (In addition, about 220 were sold in Canada)
Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at Aftersales_US@petzl.com or online at https://qr.petzl.com/a/safety-simba-swan or Recall Petzl SIMBA and SWAN Harnesses or www.petzl.com and click on “Safety Alerts” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Petzl harnesses sold individually and in packs of five. Serial numbers are printed on plastic cards on the interior of the harnesses. All harnesses are offered in gray/orange color combinations. Harnesses included in the recall include:
|Recalled Harness Name
|Harness Serial Number/Size
|SIMBA CLIMBING
|C065BA00 (single) / C065BA01 (pack of 5)
|SIMBA PARK
|C065AA00 (single) / C065AA01 (pack of 5)
|SWAN EASYFIT STEEL
|C062AA00 (single) / C062AA01 (pack of 5)
|SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS
|C062BA00 (single) / C062BA01 (pack of 5)
SWAN EASYFIT STEEL and SWAN EASYFIT STAINLESS are harnesses designed for adventure parks. The SIMBA models are designed for children between 110 and 160 cm tall. The SIMBA models include a FAST LT PIN-LOCK buckle at the back of the harness and color-coded webbing. The SWAN EASYFIT models include color-coded webbing and a FAST LT PIN LOCK buckle system.
Consumers and operators should stop using and selling the recalled harnesses immediately and contact Petzl America at Aftersales_US@petzl.com for a free replacement harness.
None reported
Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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