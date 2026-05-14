Petzl America Recalls ASTRO BOD FAST, ASTRO SIT FAST and CANYON GUIDE Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The recalled harness’ D-ring can release, allowing the attachment point to open, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard.
About 29,300 (In addition, about 4,900 were sold in Canada)
Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at Aftersales_US@petzl.com, or online at https://qr.petzl.com/a/safetyalert-astro-canyon or www.petzl.com and click on “Safety Alerts” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Petzl harnesses. The recalled harnesses were intended to be used by operators and work-at-height professionals. Serial numbers are printed on a label inside the harnesses’ waist belt. All harnesses are offered in black with a yellow accent, except C083BA03, C083BA04 and C083BA05, which are offered in black. Only Petzl harnesses with the following model and serial number range are included in the recall.
|Name of Harness
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|ASTRO BOD FAST (European Version
|C083AAOO, C083AA01, C083AA02
|Less than 23J 9999999 999
ASTRO BOD FAST
(International Version)
C083BA00, C083BA01, C083BA02, C083BA03,
C083BA04, C083BA05
|Less than 23J 9999999 999
|ASTRO SIT FAST
|C085AA00, C085AA01, C085AA02
|Less than 23J 9999999 999)
|CANYON GUIDE
|C086BA00, C086BA01
|Less than 23J 9999999 999)
Consumers, operators and work-at-height professionals should stop using the recalled harnesses immediately and contact Petzl America at Aftersales_US@petzl.com for a free replacement D ring kit.
None reported
Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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