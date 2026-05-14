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Petzl America Recalls ASTRO BOD FAST, ASTRO SIT FAST and CANYON GUIDE Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Petzl America Climbing Harnesses (ASTRO BOD FAST, ASTRO SIT FAST, CANYON GUIDE)
Name of Product:
Petzl ASTRO BOD FAST, ASTRO SIT FAST and CANYON GUIDE harnesses
Hazard:

The recalled harness’ D-ring can release, allowing the attachment point to open, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 29,300 (In addition, about 4,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at Aftersales_US@petzl.com, or online at https://qr.petzl.com/a/safetyalert-astro-canyon or www.petzl.com and click on “Safety Alerts” for more information.  

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Petzl harnesses. The recalled harnesses were intended to be used by operators and work-at-height professionals.  Serial numbers are printed on a label inside the harnesses’ waist belt.  All harnesses are offered in black with a yellow accent, except C083BA03, C083BA04 and C083BA05, which are offered in black. Only Petzl harnesses with the following model and serial number range are included in the recall. 

                   Name of Harness                                     Model Number                                     Serial Number Range                 
ASTRO BOD FAST (European VersionC083AAOO, C083AA01, C083AA02Less than 23J 9999999 999
   

ASTRO BOD FAST 

(International Version)

C083BA00, C083BA01, C083BA02, C083BA03,

C083BA04, C083BA05

Less than 23J 9999999 999
   
ASTRO SIT FASTC085AA00, C085AA01, C085AA02Less than 23J 9999999 999)
   
CANYON GUIDE C086BA00, C086BA01Less than 23J 9999999 999)
Remedy:

Consumers, operators and work-at-height professionals should stop using the recalled harnesses immediately and contact Petzl America at Aftersales_US@petzl.com for a free replacement D ring kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
GME Supply Co., Access Rules and Ropeworks for resale from March 2018 (Astro) and March 2020 (Canyon Guide) through October 2023 for about $680 (Astro Bod Fast), $450 (Astro Sit Fast) and $330 (Canyon Guide) harness.
Importer(s):

Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah  

Manufactured In:
Romania and Malaysia
Recall number:
26-488
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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