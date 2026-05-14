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Tiyol Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ZW Creations

  • Recalled Tiyol Pull String Teething Toy
  • Recalled Tiyol Pull String Teething Toy (front of product packaging)
  • Recalled Tiyol Pull String Teething Toy (top of product packaging)
  • Recalled Tiyol Pull String Teething Toy (back of product packaging)
Name of Product:
Tiyol Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and becoming a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 102,430

Consumer Contact

ZW Creations toll-free at 833-699-8651 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, email at tiyolrecall@outlook.com, or online at https://tiyol-recall.com to fill out and submit the recall registration form.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Tiyol Pull String Teething Toy. The teething toy is an off-white disc shape with a red ball in the middle and six long, silicone pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model no. 688-59” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact ZW Creations for a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “RECALLED” on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and submit a photograph of the destroyed product online at https://tiyol-recall.com

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of 11 choking incidents.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2022 through January 2026 for between $10 and $12.
Importer(s):

Zhongwan Guangzhou Technology Co., Ltd (Zhongwan Guangzhou Kejiyouxiangongsi), dba ZW Creations, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-481

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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