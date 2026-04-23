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HappyGira Recalls Sweetie Baby and Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

  • Recalled Style Life Eleven Baby Lounger - unzipped
  • Style Life Eleven is printed on the underside of the recalled baby lounger
  • Recalled Sweetie Baby Lounger
  • Sweetie Baby is printed on a tag on the side of the recalled baby lounger
Name of Product:
Sweetie Baby and Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for infant sleep products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant and they do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. Additionally, an infant can fall out of the enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. Furthermore, the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

About 70

Consumer Contact

HappyGira by email at support@happygira.com or online at happygira.com/blogs/news/product-recall or happygira.com and click ​​“Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sweetie Baby-branded and Style Life Eleven-branded baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover and were sold in multiple styles and colors. The Style Life Eleven rectangular loungers zip up into a bag with the brand stitched on it. The Sweetie Baby oval loungers have the brand printed on a tag on the side of the lounger.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact HappyGira for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the loungers by removing the sleeping pad and bumpers covers, cutting the bumpers, sleeping pad and the covers in half, and send a photo of the destroyed pieces to support@happygira.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
HappyGira.com from September 2025 through February 2026 for between $70 and $100.
Retailer:

Caw Group Inc., dba HappyGira, of Beaverton, Oregon

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-437

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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