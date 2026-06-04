Little Grape Land Recalls Nursing Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows and Infant Support Cushions

The recalled nursing pillows advertised for infant feeding and tummy time violate the mandatory safety standards for nursing pillows and infant support cushions because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation.
About 1,430
Little Grape Land by email at recall@evermorepartner.com, or online at https://littlegrapeland.com/recall or https://littlegrapeland.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Little Grape Land Nursing Pillows. The nursing pillows are U-shaped and come in a rose floral, alligator, bear, butterfly, cactus, construction truck, forest deer, green leaves, little bunny, spring flower and woodland animal patterns. There are no markings or labels on the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled nursing pillows immediately and contact Little Grape Land for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pillow in half and send a photo of the destroyed pillow to recall@evermorepartner.com.
None reported
XJ Evermore LLC, dba Little Grape Land US, of Frisco, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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