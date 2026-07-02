Vevor Recalls Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for infant sleep products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.
About 237
Vevor toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at vevor.com/pages/vevor-baby-loungers or at www.vevor.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves VEVOR baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover and have a ribbon at one end. They were sold in the following colors and prints: snow deer, good night, forest friends (oval), forest friends (backpack), and green. “VEVOR” is printed on an attached tag on the outside of the baby lounger’s cover.
Consumers should stop using the recalled baby loungers immediately and contact Vevor for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the foam and pad from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers will email photos of the destroyed pieces to recalling@vevor.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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