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GOPO Toys Recalls Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled GOPO TOYS Pull String Teething Toy
  • “GOPO TOYS” and “Pull String Toy” are printed on the front of the recalled teething toy packaging
  • Batch number 250905, 250530, 250120, 240315, 231005 or 230610 is printed on the back of the recalled teething toy packaging
Name of Product:
GOPO TOYS Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2026
Units:

About 70,410

Consumer Contact

GOPO Toys at 800-445-2344, email at recalls@gopotoys.com, or online at https://recall.gopotoys.com for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GOPO TOYS pull string teething toys. The teething toys consist of an off-white disc shape with a grey ball in the center and six multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has seven soft push buttons. The brand name and “Pull String Toy” is printed on the front of the product packaging, and the batch number 250905, 250530, 250120, 240315, 231005 or 230610 on the back of packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact GOPO Toys to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to recalls@gopotoys.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of three reports of the toy’s strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2023 through March 2026 for between $11 to $15.
Distributor(s):
GOPO Toys LLC, of San Bernardino, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-562

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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