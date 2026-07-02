AMASKY Nursing Pillows Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows and Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by Pretty-Life

The recalled nursing pillows advertised for infant feeding and tummy time violate the mandatory safety standards for nursing pillows and infant support cushions because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation.
4,008
Pretty-Life toll-free at 888-820-0881 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at amasky@126.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves AMASKY Nursing Pillows. The nursing pillows are C-shaped and sold in white with a crocodile pattern as well as other various colors and patterns. “Brand: AMASKY,” “Model No.: BXP99/BXP93/BXP94/BXP96/BXP97” and “Batch Number: 202506001” are printed on a label attached to the pillow.
Consumers should stop using the recalled nursing pillows immediately and contact Pretty-Life for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pillow in half and send a photo of the destroyed pillow to amasky@126.com.
None reported
Xishentang Dongguan Trading Co, Ltd., dba Pretty-Life, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.