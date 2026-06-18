Joolz Recalls Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The recalled car seat adapters can fail to properly attach to the stroller, which may allow the car seat to fall, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall hazard.
About 3,840 (In addition, about 148 were sold in Canada)
Joolz Customer Service Team toll-free at 888-943-4889 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://joolzcarseatadapter.expertinquiry.com or www.joolz.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Joolz Aer2 Strollers. The adapters are designed to transfer the car seat from a car to the stroller. The black adapters are sold in a set of two and are made of plastic. They are sold as accessories. Only the car seat adapters are involved in the recall; the stroller is not involved in the recall. A product identifier starting with NL311 can be found on the inside of the adapter.
Consumers should stop using the Joolz Aer2 Car Seat Adapters immediately, detach them from the stroller and go to http://joolzcarseatadapter.expertinquiry.com to register for a full refund. The firm will provide a video on how to remove the Joolz Aer2 Car Seat Adapters from the stroller. Consumers must return the recalled adapter sets using the prepaid shipping label to receive a refund. Full refunds will be reimbursed via an electronic payment method or a virtual prepaid gift card to use anywhere.
The firm has received one report of the car seat adapters detaching from the strollers. No injuries have been reported.
Joolz USA Inc., of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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