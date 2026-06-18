 Skip to main content

Joolz Recalls Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Aer2 Car Seat Adapter for Joolz Aer2 Strollers
  • Recalled Aer2 Car Seat Adapter (Set of two)
  • Product identifier starting with NL311 affixed on inside of the recalled Aer2 Car Seat Adapter
Name of Product:
Joolz Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Joolz Aer 2 Stroller
Hazard:

The recalled car seat adapters can fail to properly attach to the stroller, which may allow the car seat to fall, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2026
Units:

About 3,840 (In addition, about 148 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

 Joolz Customer Service Team toll-free at 888-943-4889 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://joolzcarseatadapter.expertinquiry.com or www.joolz.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Joolz Aer2 Strollers.  The adapters are designed to transfer the car seat from a car to the stroller. The black adapters are sold in a set of two and are made of plastic. They are sold as accessories. Only the car seat adapters are involved in the recall; the stroller is not involved in the recall. A product identifier starting with NL311 can be found on the inside of the adapter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Joolz Aer2 Car Seat Adapters immediately, detach them from the stroller and go to http://joolzcarseatadapter.expertinquiry.com to register for a full refund. The firm will provide a video on how to remove the Joolz Aer2 Car Seat Adapters from the stroller. Consumers must return the recalled adapter sets using the prepaid shipping label to receive a refund. Full refunds will be reimbursed via an electronic payment method or a virtual prepaid gift card to use anywhere. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the car seat adapters detaching from the strollers. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and specialty stores nationwide, and online at www.joolz.com, www.bloomingdales.com, www.nordstrom.com, and www.amazon.com from June 2025 to May 2026 for about $50.
Importer(s):

Joolz USA Inc., of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-568
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled CooCooBaby Deluxe Lounger – golden brown
CooCooBaby Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled GOPO TOYS Pull String Teething Toy
GOPO Toys Recalls Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

Recalled Timechee Changing Table Dresser (front)
Timechee Changing Table Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Timechee

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled LiKee Pull String Teething Toy – UFO-Blue
LiKee Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ChilanTech

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product