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CooCooBaby Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

  • Recalled CooCooBaby Deluxe Lounger – golden brown
  • Recalled CooCooBaby Classic Lounger – golden brown
  • Tags showing “CooCooBaby” and the manufacturing information
  • Sewn-in tag with “CooCooBaby”
  • Sewn-in tag with manufacturing information
Name of Product:
CooCooBaby Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2026
Units:

About 2,355

Consumer Contact

Email at support@coocoobabyofficial.com, or online at https://coocoobabyofficial.com/pages/recall-notice or coocoobabyofficial.com for more information. 

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the “Classic” and “Deluxe” CooCooBaby Baby Loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover and were sold in multiple styles and colors. The Deluxe lounger has buttons at the foot, and the Classic lounger has a ribbon tie at the foot. “CooCooBaby” and the manufacturing information can be found on tags on the side of both baby loungers.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact CooCooBaby for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby lounger and the sleeping pad and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to support@coocoobabyofficial.com to obtain a full refund issued to the original payment method.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
CooCooBabyOfficial.com and Amazon.com from December 2024 through March 2026 for between $35 and $70.
Retailer:

CooCooBaby, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-569

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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