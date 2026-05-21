PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs

The recalled portable hook-on chairs violate the mandatory standard for portable hook-on chairs because the crotch restraints can be removed without the use of a tool and infants can fall through an opening, posing a deadly fall hazard.
About 9,700
Email PandaEar at pandaear_recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of PandaEar portable hook-on chairs. The chairs are used to seat young children at the dining table. The chairs contain a black or gray metal frame covered with black, gray, or blue (dinosaur theme) polyester and cotton material and an attached restraint in the occupant seating area. There are two metal arms with plastic covers on top that anchor to a dining table, and the child is suspended from the table. “Panda Ear” can be found on a label stitched to the side of the fabric seats. “Model C2102” can be found on a label located on the bottom of the fabric seats. There are no markings on the product for model BTC-51.
Consumers should stop using the recalled portable hook-on chairs immediately and contact PandaEar to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the product, cut the restraint straps and fabric seat, and email PandaEar at pandaear_recall@outlook.com photographs clearly showing the destroyed product and model label.
None reported
PandaEar of Lake Dallas, Texas and Rockville, Maryland
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using PandaEar children’s portable hook-on chairs. The portable hook-on chairs violate the mandatory safety standard for portable hook-on chairs because the crotch restraint can be removed, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall.
CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, PandaEar of Lake Dallas, Texas. CPSC has requested that PandaEar recall the hook-on chairs and provide a remedy to consumers, but PandaEar has not agreed to an acceptable recall.
About 8,950 portable hook-on chairs were sold online at Amazon.com from February 2022 through November 2025 for about $25. The product was also sold on pandaear.com and by various third-party sellers and on other websites.
PandaEar portable hook-on chairs are used to seat young children at the table. The chairs have a black or gray metal frame covered with black or gray polyester and cotton material. There are two metal arms that anchor to a dining table and the child is suspended from the table. “PandaEar” and “Model BTC-51” can be found on the packaging. There is no labelling information on the product.
These products were manufactured in China.
CPSC urges consumers to stop using the portable hook-on chairs immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.