PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using PandaEar children’s portable hook-on chairs. The portable hook-on chairs violate the mandatory safety standard for portable hook-on chairs because the crotch restraint can be removed, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, PandaEar of Lake Dallas, Texas. CPSC has requested that PandaEar recall the hook-on chairs and provide a remedy to consumers, but PandaEar has not agreed to an acceptable recall.

About 8,950 portable hook-on chairs were sold online at Amazon.com from February 2022 through November 2025 for about $25. The product was also sold on pandaear.com and by various third-party sellers and on other websites.

PandaEar portable hook-on chairs are used to seat young children at the table. The chairs have a black or gray metal frame covered with black or gray polyester and cotton material. There are two metal arms that anchor to a dining table and the child is suspended from the table. “PandaEar” and “Model BTC-51” can be found on the packaging. There is no labelling information on the product.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the portable hook-on chairs immediately and dispose of them . Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.