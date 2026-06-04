TOMY Recalls Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Sold at Walmart

The hard plastic outer shell can bubble or partially peel off, resulting in loose pieces of film-like plastic that pose a choking hazard to young children.
About 40,000
TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at cs@tomy.com, or online at https://recall.tomy.com/nursh, or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles 3-Pack in pink tie dye. The recalled bottles were sold in a package containing three bottles. The bottles have a hard outer plastic shell that encases a soft silicone pouch. The Boon logo is on the side of the bottle’s hard plastic shell. Item number B11654 and the UPC 669028116546 are printed on the bottom of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled baby bottles immediately and contact TOMY to receive a refund in the form of a $22 booninc.com store credit or a replacement set of three bottles in a different color.
The firm has received 135 reports of bubbling or peeling of the outer plastic shell. No injuries have been reported.
TOMY International, Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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