AirClub Convertible Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bedside Sleepers

The recalled convertible bassinets violate the mandatory standard for bedside sleepers because the mechanism used to attach the product to the adult bed creates an opening between the bedside sleeper and mattress, posing a deadly fall hazard to infants.
About 110,400
AirClub toll free at 833-977-6667 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@airclub-baby.com, or online at https://airclub-baby.com/pages/recall or https://airclub-baby.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves AirClub convertible bassinets which convert into a bedside sleeper. The bassinets come in light grey, beige, and purple colors with quilted padding. “Product Model QX-831” is on a label located on the bottom of the convertible bassinets underneath the mattress pad.
Consumers should stop using the recalled AirClub convertible bassinets immediately and contact AirClub for a replacement attachment mechanism. Consumers will be asked to cut off the two original L-shape straps, throw them away and follow the instructions provided to install the new four straps with T-shaped buckle.
None reported
Zhangzhou Qiangxing Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. dba AirClub of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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