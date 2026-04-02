 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Recalls Member’s Mark Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Children's Valentine SS Notch Collar pajama sets
  • “Member’s Mark” and the size are printed on the recalled pajama’s neck label
Name of Product:
Member’s Mark Children’s Valentine SS Notch Collar Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled pajama sets violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 18,000

Consumer Contact

Sam’s Club’s Member Services toll-free at 888-746-7726 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, email us at Supersam@Samsclub.com, or online at https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls or Samsclub.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Member’s Mark-branded Valentine SS Notch Collar children’s pajama sets.  The Valentine’s-themed pajamas consist of a short and a short-sleeve, button-up top with a front pocket.  They were sold in various colors and prints, including solid pink, pink with hearts and cream with bows, and in sizes XS (4/5), S (6/6X), M (7/8), L (10/12), XL (14/16). “Member’s Mark” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama sets, take them away from children and contact Sam’s Club for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the product to their local store or to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to Supersam@Samsclub.com then dispose of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Samsclub.com from December 2025 through January 2026 for about $14.
Manufacturer(s):
Hansoll Textile Ltd., of South Korea
Importer(s):

Walmart, Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Distributor(s):
Sam’s West Inc. dba Sam’s Club, of Bentonville, Arkansas
Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
26-380

Related Recalls

Recalled Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Spray Bottle (front and back)
Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by DrHealBeauty

The hair serum contains minoxidil which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled AirClub Convertible Bassinet – Front View light grey
AirClub Convertible Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bedside Sleepers

The recalled convertible bassinets violate the mandatory standard for bedside sleepers because the mechanism used to attach the product to the adult bed creates an opening between the bedside sleeper and mattress, posing a deadly fall hazard to infants.

Recalled Goregent Infant Walker
Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by Goregent Official Store

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard.

Recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit
HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The zipper head can detach from certain sleepsuits, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Recalled Trankerloop Baby Bath Seat – gray
Trankerloop Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled Babysense Max View 5.5” Baby Monitor display/parent unit
Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense Ltd. of Israel

The display or “parent” unit of the Max View baby monitors can overheat and/or spark when charging, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product