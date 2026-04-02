Sam’s Club Recalls Member’s Mark Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled pajama sets violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 18,000
Sam’s Club’s Member Services toll-free at 888-746-7726 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, email us at Supersam@Samsclub.com, or online at https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls or Samsclub.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Member’s Mark-branded Valentine SS Notch Collar children’s pajama sets. The Valentine’s-themed pajamas consist of a short and a short-sleeve, button-up top with a front pocket. They were sold in various colors and prints, including solid pink, pink with hearts and cream with bows, and in sizes XS (4/5), S (6/6X), M (7/8), L (10/12), XL (14/16). “Member’s Mark” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama sets, take them away from children and contact Sam’s Club for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the product to their local store or to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to Supersam@Samsclub.com then dispose of the product.
None reported
Walmart, Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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