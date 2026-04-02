Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by DrHealBeauty

The hair serum contains minoxidil which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 6,200
DrHealBeauty collect at 209-886-4335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at drhealbeauty@gmail.com or online at drhealbeauty.com and click “Recall Details” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Kit. The kits contain two black spray bottles with labels that read “Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Hair Growth”, “Advanced Formula” and “5% Minoxidil with BIOTIN”. The kits come in black cartons with white and silver lettering that include “Drug Facts” on the back, distributor information on one of its sides, three icons making product claims on its other side, and batch, manufacture and expiration dates on its bottom.
Consumers should secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact DrHealBeauty for a free empty replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure into which consumers should transfer the recalled bottle’s contents.
None reported
DrHealBeauty, of Japan
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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