Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by Goregent Official Store

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard.
About 90
Goregent Official Store by email at GoregentInfantWalkersRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Goregent-branded infant walkers. The walkers are green and have a fabric seat with animal print, a rotating activity tray with toys, lights and music, a round base and six wheels. The walkers are collapsible with three adjustable height settings. “Model No: 901,” “SKU: GEBA030AGXP” and “Date of Production: November 2025” are printed on a yellow label located on the walker’s base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Goregent Official Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, remove the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the recalled infant walker to GoregentInfantWalkersRecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Dongguanshi Aokaolan Trading Co., Ltd., dba Goregent Official Store, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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