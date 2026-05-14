Minka Lighting Group Recalls Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from an Impact Hazard

Description:

This recall involves three models of the Minka Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures. Models include the 8-Light Pendant (model number N1847-776), the 12-Light Pendant (model number N1848-776) and the 5-Light Island (model number N1849-776). The model number is printed on the ceiling plate of the light fixture. For installed fixtures, consumers should identify the fixture based on the photographs below. The fixtures include either one downrod (8-Light and 12-Light Pendants) or two downrods (5-Light Island) to attach the fixture to the ceiling. Each of the fixtures has a polished brass finish with slatted frosted glass shades. Please note that the 4-Light Semi Flush fixture (model number N1844-776) does not utilize a downrod and is not affected by this recall.