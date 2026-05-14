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Minka Lighting Group Recalls Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from an Impact Hazard

  • Recalled Minka “Bardon” 8-Light Pendant
  • Recalled Minka “Bardon” 12-Light Pendant
  • Recalled Minka “Bardon” 5-Light Island
Name of Product:
Minka Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures
Hazard:

The recalled light fixture’s frame can detach from the pendant downrod during installation, posing a risk of serious injury or death from an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 170

Consumer Contact

Minka Lighting Group toll-free at 888-390-3989 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, email at minkabardonrecall@minka.com or online or www.minka.com and click “PRODUCT RECALL NOTIFICATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of the Minka Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures. Models include the 8-Light Pendant (model number N1847-776), the 12-Light Pendant (model number N1848-776) and the 5-Light Island (model number N1849-776). The model number is printed on the ceiling plate of the light fixture. For installed fixtures, consumers should identify the fixture based on the photographs below. The fixtures include either one downrod (8-Light and 12-Light Pendants) or two downrods (5-Light Island) to attach the fixture to the ceiling. Each of the fixtures has a polished brass finish with slatted frosted glass shades. Please note that the 4-Light Semi Flush fixture (model number N1844-776) does not utilize a downrod and is not affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Minka Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures immediately and contact Minka Lighting Group to receive a full refund in the form of a check sent by mail. Consumers should keep clear of the area directly beneath installed light pendants. Contact Minka Lighting Group for instructions on how to determine if the light fixture is included in the recall and for disposal instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a light fixture detaching from the pendant downrod. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty lighting and home décor dealers including At Home (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Broadway Showroom (Marble Falls, Texas), Joy of Living (Basking Ridge, New Jersey) and Light House of Lewes (Lewes, Delaware) from January 2025 through January 2026 for between $3,000 and $5,000.
Importer(s):

Minka Lighting Group, LLC, of Corona, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-479
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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