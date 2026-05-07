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EVLWZL and Gunugu Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

  • Recalled EVLWZL Mattress
  • Recalled EVLWZL Mattress Labels
Name of Product:
EVLWZL and Gunugu Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 670

Consumer Contact

Email at EVLWZLMattressrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves EVLWZL and Gunugu Mattresses. The mattresses are 10 and 12 inches thick and were sold in twin, full, queen and king size. They have a black top and sides. They were sold compressed in a box. The fiber content, size and “WG/P Foundation” are on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover. EVLWZL is on a black sewn on label on the front side.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress immediately and contact EVLWZL for repair. Consumers will receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring the mattress into compliance with mandatory flammability standards.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from October 2025 through March 2026 for between $100 and $260. 

Platform PurchasedBrandSale Dates
Amazon EVLWZL October 2025 -December 2025 
Wayfair EVLWZL December 2025 - March 2026 
Walmart EVLWZL/Gunugu February 2026 - March 2026 
Retailer:

Foshan Kangzhibao Furniture Co., Ltd. (doing business as EVLWZL) of China and Foshan Simengduo Home Furnishings Co., Ltd (doing business as Gunugu) of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-478

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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