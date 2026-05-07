Svnntaa Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Eokeanon

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.
About 4,200
Eokeanon by email at Kaiwendi316@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Svnntaa-branded adult portable bed rails. The recalled bed rails have white metal tubing with black foam handle grips and a fabric pouch. They measure about 21.2 inches tall by 11.8 inches wide and 20.5 inches long. The brand name is printed on the product's purchase order or receipt.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Eokeanon for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dismantle and destroy the bed rail by cutting the black fabric mesh bag off the rail and the black safety strap in half, write “Recalled” in permanent marker on the main frame and send a photo of the destroyed bed rails to Kaiwendi316@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
shenzhenkaiwendishangmaoyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Kaiwendi Trading Co., Ltd.), dba Eokeanon, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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