 Skip to main content

Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by SOFT

  • Recalled Black Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Black Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled Black Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled White Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled White Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled White Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled Segmart 4-Drawer Dresser packaging with model number
Name of Product:
Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 16,440

Consumer Contact

SOFT by email at segmartdresserecall@outlook.com, or online at Segmart.com/recall-dresser or Segmart.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of particle board and were sold in black and white. The dressers have four drawers, are 15.7 inches long by 26 inches wide by 28.5 inches tall and weigh 70 pounds. Model numbers “FFLWM002BK” or “FFLWM002WE” are printed on labels located the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact SOFT for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo to segmartdresserecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart from January 2025 through March 2026 for about $80.
Retailer:

SOFT INC., of Denver, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China and UAE
Recall number:
26-446

Related Recalls

Recalled Hepo Adult Portable Bed Rail
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails also do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled UHOMEPRO 5-Drawer Dressers (front)
5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by UHOMEPRO

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled ZOLIQUEX Bed Rail (front view)
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Happiness Light LED Lights
LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Happiness Light

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product