Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by SOFT

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 16,440
SOFT by email at segmartdresserecall@outlook.com, or online at Segmart.com/recall-dresser or Segmart.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of particle board and were sold in black and white. The dressers have four drawers, are 15.7 inches long by 26 inches wide by 28.5 inches tall and weigh 70 pounds. Model numbers “FFLWM002BK” or “FFLWM002WE” are printed on labels located the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact SOFT for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo to segmartdresserecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
SOFT INC., of Denver, Colorado
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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