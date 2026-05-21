 Skip to main content

Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC

  • Recalled Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Ribbon Sphere
Name of Product:
Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres
Hazard:

The LED lights on the recalled illuminated spheres can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 2,000

Consumer Contact

Bethlehem Lights LLC toll-free at 877-661-8324 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by email at ribbonsphere@bethlehemlights.com, or at https://www.qvc.com/ and click on “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Sphere is a spherical ornament made of reflective, silver-toned material with a spiral faceted design. The sphere is illuminated from within by numerous small warm-white LED lights. The product has a 10-inch diameter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled illuminated spheres immediately and contact Bethlehem Lights for a full refund. Consumers should immediately unplug the product from the wall and cut the power cord. To receive a refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the product with the cut cord to ribbonsphere@bethlehemlights.com before disposing of it in the garbage. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the product sparking or overheating. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold Online At:
QVC.com from July 2024 through April 2026 for about $43.
Manufacturer(s):
Bethlehem Lights LLC, of Naperville, Illinois
Importer(s):

QVC, of West Chester, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
26-504
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Towers Item Numbers -printed on the foil sticker on the bottom of the platform
Guidecraft Children’s Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The platform inside the recalled tower can loosen over time, causing it to become unstable or detach, and ultimately posing a fall hazard to young children.

Recalled Minka “Bardon” 8-Light Pendant
Minka Lighting Group Recalls Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from an Impact Hazard

The recalled light fixture’s frame can detach from the pendant downrod during installation, posing a risk of serious injury or death from an impact hazard.

Recalled EVLWZL Mattress
EVLWZL and Gunugu Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Recalled Svnntaa Bed Rail
Svnntaa Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Eokeanon

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product