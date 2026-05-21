Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC

The LED lights on the recalled illuminated spheres can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard.
About 2,000
Bethlehem Lights LLC toll-free at 877-661-8324 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by email at ribbonsphere@bethlehemlights.com, or at https://www.qvc.com/ and click on “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
The recalled Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Sphere is a spherical ornament made of reflective, silver-toned material with a spiral faceted design. The sphere is illuminated from within by numerous small warm-white LED lights. The product has a 10-inch diameter.
Consumers should stop using the recalled illuminated spheres immediately and contact Bethlehem Lights for a full refund. Consumers should immediately unplug the product from the wall and cut the power cord. To receive a refund, consumers will be asked to email a photo of the product with the cut cord to ribbonsphere@bethlehemlights.com before disposing of it in the garbage.
The firm has received nine reports of the product sparking or overheating. No injuries have been reported.
QVC, of West Chester, Pennsylvania
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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