Ashley Furniture Industries Recalls Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners Due to Fire Hazard

The power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 253,000 (In addition, about 9,450 were sold in Canada)
Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC toll-free at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.PartyTimeReclinerRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners. The Power Recliners are power reclining faux leather home seating units with power controls and integrated LED lighting and USB charging ports. They are sold in black and white colors. The following model numbers located on a barcode at the bottom of each unit are included in this recall:
|
Product
|
Model Number
|
Loveseat
|
3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C
|
Sofa
|
3700315, 3700415, 3700315C and 3700415C
|
Recliner
|
3700313, 3700413, 3700313C and 3700413C
Consumers should immediately unplug the loveseats, sofas, and recliners and contact Ashley Furniture Industries for a free repair.
The company is aware of six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture. No injuries have been reported.
Ashley Furniture Trading Co. LLC, of Arcadia, Wis.
