Ashley Furniture Industries Recalls Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Party Time Collection Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners
Hazard:

The power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 253,000 (In addition, about 9,450 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC toll-free at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.PartyTimeReclinerRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners. The Power Recliners are power reclining faux leather home seating units with power controls and integrated LED lighting and USB charging ports. They are sold in black and white colors. The following model numbers located on a barcode at the bottom of each unit are included in this recall:

Product

Model Number

Loveseat

3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C

Sofa

3700315, 3700415, 3700315C and 3700415C

Recliner

3700313, 3700413, 3700313C and 3700413C
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug the loveseats, sofas, and recliners and contact Ashley Furniture Industries for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company is aware of six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashleyfurniture.com from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Happy Smart Furnishings of China and Vietnam and Colia Leather, of Cambodia
Importer(s):

Ashley Furniture Trading Co. LLC, of Arcadia, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China, Vietnam and Cambodia
Recall number:
23-215
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

