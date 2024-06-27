At Home Procurement Recalls Toy Trunk Storage Chests Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

The toy trunk storage chests do not contain a lid support feature or ventilation holes, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
About 990
At Home by email at productrecalls@athome.com, toll-free at 888-688-8426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.athome.com/product-recalls.html or www.athome.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chests, sold in two sizes. The large chest has dimensions of about 32-½” x 16-½” x 21”. The small chest has dimensions of about 27” x 13-½” x 16-½”. The chest is made of MDF wood board, and is covered in a multi-color tie dye patterned faux fur fabric.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy storage chests, and return them to any At Home store for a full refund.
None reported
At Home Procurement Inc., of Dallas, Texas
