At Home Procurement Recalls Toy Trunk Storage Chests Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

  • Recalled Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chest
Name of Product:
Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chests
Hazard:

The toy trunk storage chests do not contain a lid support feature or ventilation holes, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 27, 2024
Units:

About 990

Consumer Contact

At Home by email at productrecalls@athome.com, toll-free at 888-688-8426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.athome.com/product-recalls.html or www.athome.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chests, sold in two sizes. The large chest has dimensions of about 32-½” x 16-½” x 21”. The small chest has dimensions of about 27” x 13-½” x 16-½”. The chest is made of MDF wood board, and is covered in a multi-color tie dye patterned faux fur fabric.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy storage chests, and return them to any At Home store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
At Home stores nationwide and online at athome.com from September 2023 through February 2024 for between $50 and $60.
Importer(s):

At Home Procurement Inc., of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-284
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

