Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 26,200
Sangohe by email at SGHproductrecall@163.com, or online at https://www.kdbhealth.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sangohe-branded adult portable bed rails. The black, trapezoidal-shaped bed rails measure about 22.4 inches wide by 32 inches tall and have an extendable handle with gray padding and a storage mesh pocket. Model number “KDB504A01FT” is printed on a label located on the frame, either on the bottom foot tube or on the horizontal cross tube. “Sangohe” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Sangohe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and email the photo to SGHproductrecall@163.com.
None reported
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.