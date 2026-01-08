 Skip to main content

Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

  • Recalled Sangohe Bed Rail - front view
  • Recalled Sangohe Bed Rail - side view
  • Recalled Sangohe Bed Rail - top view
  • Model number “KDB504A01FT” is printed on a label located on the frame, either on the bottom foot tube or on the horizontal cross tube of the recalled Sangohe bed rail
  • Label showing model number “KDB504A01FT”
Name of Product:
Sangohe Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 26,200

Consumer Contact

Sangohe by email at SGHproductrecall@163.com, or online at https://www.kdbhealth.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sangohe-branded adult portable bed rails. The black, trapezoidal-shaped bed rails measure about 22.4 inches wide by 32 inches tall and have an extendable handle with gray padding and a storage mesh pocket. Model number “KDB504A01FT” is printed on a label located on the frame, either on the bottom foot tube or on the horizontal cross tube. “Sangohe” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Sangohe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and email the photo to SGHproductrecall@163.com 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from August 2023 through October 2025 for between $50 and $80.
Distributor(s):
Zhongshan Biankang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., dba Sangohe, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-173

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

