Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Agrish Direct

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 5,000
Agrish Direct at 800-613-5998 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at agrish.us@outlook.com, or online at http://www.agrish.online/recall or www.agrish.online and click “More” then “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Agrish-branded adult portable bed rails, models 2512, 2513, and 2516, for use on adult beds. The model numbers are printed in the owner’s manual. The recalled bed rails have white tubing with rounded gray foam rubber handle grips. Some models include a gray fabric pouch, support legs and a motion-sensor light.
Recalled Bed Rails:
|Model Numbers
|Size
|2512
|About 11 inches wide and 39 inches in height
|2513
|About 12 inches wide and 42 inches in height
|2516
|About 37 inches wide and 45 inches in height
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails and contact Agrish Direct for a full refund. Consumers should go to http://www.agrish.online/recall to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to dispose of the recalled bed rail.
The firm has received one report of a consumer fall involving an Agrish adult bed rail with model number 2512.
Shenzhen Yunshangqinyang E-commerce Ltd. dba Agrish Direct, of China
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.