Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Agrish Direct

  • Recalled Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rail Model Number 2512
  • Recalled Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rail Model Number 2513
  • Recalled Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rail Model Number 2516
Name of Product:
Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact

Agrish Direct at 800-613-5998 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at agrish.us@outlook.com, or online at http://www.agrish.online/recall or www.agrish.online and click “More” then “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Agrish-branded adult portable bed rails, models 2512, 2513, and 2516, for use on adult beds. The model numbers are printed in the owner’s manual. The recalled bed rails have white tubing with rounded gray foam rubber handle grips. Some models include a gray fabric pouch, support legs and a motion-sensor light.

Recalled Bed Rails:

 Model NumbersSize
2512About 11 inches wide and 39 inches in height
2513About 12 inches wide and 42 inches in height
2516About 37 inches wide and 45 inches in height
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails and contact Agrish Direct for a full refund. Consumers should go to http://www.agrish.online/recall to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to dispose of the recalled bed rail.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a consumer fall involving an Agrish adult bed rail with model number 2512.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2025 through October 2025 for between $50 and $80.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhongshan Lebo Medical Co., Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Yunshangqinyang E-commerce Ltd. dba Agrish Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-165

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

