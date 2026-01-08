RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard

If the chandelier is hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or a sloped beam, the chandelier canopy hardware can break, causing the chandelier to detach and fall from the ceiling, posing an impact hazard.
About 320
RH toll-free at 833-784-1852 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at https://rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls or https://rh.com/us/en/ and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH 48” and 60” diameter Natural Antler Chandeliers manufactured between September 2021 and October 2024 per customer special order and hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam. The chandeliers are made from naturally shed elk antlers and were sold in three finishes: natural, sun-bleached and black. The 48” diameter chandelier measures about 48” tall and weighs about 40 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10036671NAT, 10036671SUNB and 10036671BLK. The 60” diameter chandelier measures about 36” tall and weighs about 45 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10035099NAT, 10035099SUNB and 10035099BLK. The SKU number is located on the order confirmation and printed on the receipt.
Consumers should keep clear of the area directly beneath the chandelier hung on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam and contact RH to schedule a free in-home repair. A technician will replace the canopy hardware of 48” and 60” chandeliers installed on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam.
The firm has received four reports of canopy hardware components breaking and chandeliers detaching, including one report in which the chandelier fell to the floor. No injuries have been reported.
RH US, LLC, of Corte Madera, California
