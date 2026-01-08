 Skip to main content

RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard

  • Recalled RH 48” Natural Antler Chandelier
  • Recalled RH 60” Natural Antler Chandelier
Name of Product:
48” and 60” Natural Antler Chandeliers
Hazard:

If the chandelier is hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or a sloped beam, the chandelier canopy hardware can break, causing the chandelier to detach and fall from the ceiling, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 320

Consumer Contact

RH toll-free at 833-784-1852 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at https://rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls or https://rh.com/us/en/ and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RH 48” and 60” diameter Natural Antler Chandeliers manufactured between September 2021 and October 2024 per customer special order and hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam. The chandeliers are made from naturally shed elk antlers and were sold in three finishes: natural, sun-bleached and black. The 48” diameter chandelier measures about 48” tall and weighs about 40 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10036671NAT, 10036671SUNB and 10036671BLK. The 60” diameter chandelier measures about 36” tall and weighs about 45 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10035099NAT, 10035099SUNB and 10035099BLK. The SKU number is located on the order confirmation and printed on the receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should keep clear of the area directly beneath the chandelier hung on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam and contact RH to schedule a free in-home repair. A technician will replace the canopy hardware of 48” and 60” chandeliers installed on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of canopy hardware components breaking and chandeliers detaching, including one report in which the chandelier fell to the floor. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
RH galleries and online at https://rh.com/us/en/ from September 2021 through October 2024 and RH Outlets nationwide from September 2021 through September 2025 for between $1,700 and $7,700.
Retailer:

RH US, LLC, of Corte Madera, California 
 

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-177

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

