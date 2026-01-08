RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard

Description:

This recall involves RH 48” and 60” diameter Natural Antler Chandeliers manufactured between September 2021 and October 2024 per customer special order and hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or sloped beam. The chandeliers are made from naturally shed elk antlers and were sold in three finishes: natural, sun-bleached and black. The 48” diameter chandelier measures about 48” tall and weighs about 40 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10036671NAT, 10036671SUNB and 10036671BLK. The 60” diameter chandelier measures about 36” tall and weighs about 45 pounds and was sold with SKU numbers 10035099NAT, 10035099SUNB and 10035099BLK. The SKU number is located on the order confirmation and printed on the receipt.