YOLAAH Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 14,250
Email YOLAAH at yolaahproductrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves YOLAAH Bed Rails, model BR-01. The bed rail has a black rubber hand grip, storage pocket, and white metal base. The bed rails measure 15.8 inches tall by 26.8 inches wide. The bed rail has “YOLAAH” printed on the storage pocket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the YOLAAH Bed Rail and contact YOLAAH for a refund. Consumers should use scissors to cut the black fabric mesh bag off the upper rail and cut the black safety strap in half. Then, using a permanent marker, write “RECALLED” on both the upper and lower rails. Finally, take a photo of the marked bed rails and email the photo to yolaahproductrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Guangzhou Aowei Technology Co., Ltd. dba Yolaah, of China
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
