Rattan 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Rattan

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 870
Email Rattan at FUQARHYrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rattan 6-Drawer Dressers, model YD001. The dressers are a natural wood color. They are made of wood, have six drawers with woven rattan drawer fronts, gold handles, and measure 43.3 inches by 15.7 inches by 29.5 inches. The model number “YD001” can be found on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the front, side, and back with permanent marker, take photos and email them to FUQARHYrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Ningbo Honghui E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba Rattan, of China
