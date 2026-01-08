 Skip to main content

Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser in black
  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser black label
  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser in white
  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser white label
  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser in gray
  • Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser gray label
Name of Product:
Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 4,155

Consumer Contact

Vasicar via email at vasicarus2025@outlook.com. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black, white, gray, and mixed colors. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and 18 collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 37.8 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 57.1 inches tall. Some of the dressers have “VR-US18D-Black,” “VR-US18D-White,” “VR-US18D-Gray,” and “VR-US18D-Mixed” printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Vasicar for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to vasicarus2025@outlook.com showing disposal of the product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through November 2025 for about $120.
Retailer:

Shanghai Jingtin Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Vasicar of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-174

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled RH 48” Natural Antler Chandelier
RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard

If the chandelier is hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or a sloped beam, the chandelier canopy hardware can break, causing the chandelier to detach and fall from the ceiling, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled YOLAAH Bed Rail (front view)
YOLAAH Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Sangohe Bed Rail - front view
Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Rattan 6-Drawer Dresser - Front
Rattan 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Rattan

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act. 

Recalled Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rail Model Number 2512
Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Agrish Direct

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled JOKOSIS Bed Rail (front view)
JOKOSIS Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by JOKOSIS

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

