Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 4,155
Vasicar via email at vasicarus2025@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black, white, gray, and mixed colors. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and 18 collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 37.8 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 57.1 inches tall. Some of the dressers have “VR-US18D-Black,” “VR-US18D-White,” “VR-US18D-Gray,” and “VR-US18D-Mixed” printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Vasicar for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to vasicarus2025@outlook.com showing disposal of the product.
None reported
Shanghai Jingtin Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Vasicar of China
