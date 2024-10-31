 Skip to main content

Manhattan Comfort Recalls Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23700 - City 1.8 (23753 Black Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23700 - City 1.8 (23751 Nut Brown)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23700 - City 1.8 (23754 Maple Cream)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23700 - City 1.8 (23572 White Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23800- Cabrini 2.2 (23853 Black Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23800- Cabrini 2.2 (23854 Maple Cream)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23800- Cabrini 2.2 (23852 White Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 25100- City 1.8 (25152 White Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 25100- City 1.8 (25153 Maple Cream)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 25200- City 2.2 (25253 Maple Cream)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 25200- City 2.2 (25252 White Gloss)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 27900- Utopia (27951 Off White)
  • Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater and Entertainment Center and Panels 27900- Utopia (27952 Maple Cream)
Name of Product:
Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels
Hazard:

When attached to drywall without toggle bolts, the panels of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

When the bottom panel is attached to any wall surface without installing the safety screw that is included with the product, the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 31, 2024
Units:

About 46,750

Consumer Contact

Manhattan Comfort toll-free at 888-230-2225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Friday, email at manhattanrecalls@gmail.com or online at https://www.manhattancomfort.com/recall or https://www.manhattancomfort.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 1.8, Cabrini 2.2, City 1.8, City 2.2 and Utopia Wall Mounted Floating Theater Entertainment Centers. The units were sold in white gloss, black gloss, maple cream and off-white colors. The products are floating TV wall‑mounted panels made of MDF. The recalled products have the following model numbers and the following measurements when assembled.

Product NameDimensions

Model Number 

and Color

23700- Cabrini 1.871.25 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 16.73 inches in Depth

23751 (Nut Brown)

23572 (White Gloss)

23753 (Black Gloss)

23754 (Maple Cream)

23800- Cabrini 2.285.62 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 16.73 inches in Depth

23851 (Nut Brown)

23852 (White Gloss)

23853 (Black Gloss)

23854 (Maple Cream)

25100- City 1.872.32 inches in Length, 63.42 inches in Height, 14.92 inches in Depth

25151 (Nut Brown)

25152 (White Gloss)

25153 (Maple Cream)

25200- City 2.286.5 inches in Length, 63.42 inches in Height, 14.92 inches in Depth

25251 (Nut Brown)

25252 (White Gloss)

25253 (Maple Cream)

27900- Utopia70.47 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 15.47 inches in Depth

27951 (Off White)

27952 (Maple Cream)

Remedy:

If the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center and panels have been attached to drywall without toggle bolts, consumers should clear the space underneath and immediately around the entertainment center and stay away from it. Consumers should contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with toggle bolts and instructions on how to remove and reinstall the floating theater.

If the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center has been attached to any wall surface without the included safety screw, consumers should immediately stop using the entertainment center and contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with a replacement safety screw and instructions on how to apply the safety screw.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 51 reports of the panels detaching, including three minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising.

Sold At:
Online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, ShopHQ, Walmart, Overstock, Macys, Lowes, ATG Stores, Unbeatable Sales, JET, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropship Central,123 Stores, OJ Commerce, Hayneedle, Cymax and Houzz from March 2015 through March 2024 for between $380 and $1,465.
Importer(s):

Manhattan Comfort Inc., of Dayton, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
25-028
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Manhattan Comfort Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Center and Panels 23700 - City 1.8 (23753 Black Gloss)
Manhattan Comfort Recalls Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels Due to Injury Hazard

When attached to drywall without toggle bolts, the panels of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

When the bottom panel is attached to any wall surface without installing the safety screw that is included with the product, the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chest
At Home Procurement Recalls Toy Trunk Storage Chests Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

The toy trunk storage chests do not contain a lid support feature or ventilation holes, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

Recalled Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stand for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

The wheelbase welds on the stands can bend or break while the stand is being moved, causing the stands to fall over, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Recalled Party Time Dual Power Reclining Loveseat (Model #s 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C)
Ashley Furniture Industries Recalls Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners Due to Fire Hazard

The power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Fire Table
Vanessa and Lily Pond Fire Tables Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Ove Decors

The gas hose can come into contact with the heat shield, melting the hose and igniting the fire table, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled ottoman in cream, black, gray, navy, green, and pink with a gold band
Meridian Furniture Recalls Ottomans Due to Laceration Hazard

The metal band at the base can contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product