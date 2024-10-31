Manhattan Comfort Recalls Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels Due to Injury Hazard

When attached to drywall without toggle bolts, the panels of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
When the bottom panel is attached to any wall surface without installing the safety screw that is included with the product, the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 46,750
Manhattan Comfort toll-free at 888-230-2225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Friday, email at manhattanrecalls@gmail.com or online at https://www.manhattancomfort.com/recall or https://www.manhattancomfort.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 1.8, Cabrini 2.2, City 1.8, City 2.2 and Utopia Wall Mounted Floating Theater Entertainment Centers. The units were sold in white gloss, black gloss, maple cream and off-white colors. The products are floating TV wall‑mounted panels made of MDF. The recalled products have the following model numbers and the following measurements when assembled.
|Product Name
|Dimensions
Model Number
and Color
|23700- Cabrini 1.8
|71.25 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 16.73 inches in Depth
23751 (Nut Brown)
23572 (White Gloss)
23753 (Black Gloss)
23754 (Maple Cream)
|23800- Cabrini 2.2
|85.62 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 16.73 inches in Depth
23851 (Nut Brown)
23852 (White Gloss)
23853 (Black Gloss)
23854 (Maple Cream)
|25100- City 1.8
|72.32 inches in Length, 63.42 inches in Height, 14.92 inches in Depth
25151 (Nut Brown)
25152 (White Gloss)
25153 (Maple Cream)
|25200- City 2.2
|86.5 inches in Length, 63.42 inches in Height, 14.92 inches in Depth
25251 (Nut Brown)
25252 (White Gloss)
25253 (Maple Cream)
|27900- Utopia
|70.47 inches in Length, 67.24 inches in Height, 15.47 inches in Depth
27951 (Off White)
27952 (Maple Cream)
If the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center and panels have been attached to drywall without toggle bolts, consumers should clear the space underneath and immediately around the entertainment center and stay away from it. Consumers should contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with toggle bolts and instructions on how to remove and reinstall the floating theater.
If the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center has been attached to any wall surface without the included safety screw, consumers should immediately stop using the entertainment center and contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with a replacement safety screw and instructions on how to apply the safety screw.
The firm has received 51 reports of the panels detaching, including three minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising.
Manhattan Comfort Inc., of Dayton, New Jersey
- Contact a media specialist.