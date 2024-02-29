 Skip to main content

Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

  • Recalled Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stand for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays
  • Location of serial number, model number and SMART logo on the back of the recalled mobile stand
Name of Product:
Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Hazard:

The wheelbase welds on the stands can bend or break while the stand is being moved, causing the stands to fall over, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 750

Consumer Contact

Contact SMART Technologies ULC toll-free at 888-427-6278 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at https://support.smarttech.com/docs/general-support-info/en/recalls or https://www.smarttech.com/en/connect-with-smart/contact-support or https://www.smarttech.com and click on “RECALLS” at the bottom of the page under “Support and training” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SMART Technologies’ Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays. The recalled stands have model numbers FSE-400 (worldwide) and FSE-410 (US and Canada). They are white in color and have a wheelbase with four wheels. The model number, serial number and SMART logo are located on a label on the back of the mobile stand. Consumers should go online to https://support.smarttech.com/docs/accessories/stands-and-wall-mounts/fse-400/en/important-info/important-info.cshtml to see if their serial number is included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobile stands and contact SMART Technologies ULC for an on-site replacement of the wheelbase free of charge. SMART and its authorized resellers are contacting known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the wheelbase welds breaking while the stand was being moved. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
SMART authorized distributors and resellers who sold directly to businesses nationwide from May 2023 through December 2023 for about $1,735.
Importer(s):

SMART Technologies ULC, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Netherlands
Recall number:
24-134
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stand for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

The wheelbase welds on the stands can bend or break while the stand is being moved, causing the stands to fall over, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Recalled JURLEA Rugs in Light Gray/Ivory
JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

The rugs violate the federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DECEMBER HOME replacement bulbs UPC 70882069258
Meijer Recalls December Home Branded “Candelabra” Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard

Some packages of the light bulbs can include 3V bulbs intended for battery powered fixtures instead of the 120V versions as labeled. If a 3V bulb is used in a 120V fixture, it can burst, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating Allegro plastic side chair
Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand Allegro Plastic Side Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Bokser Home 100% Cotton Mattress Pad
Bokser Home Recalls Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Part Number 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Home Design Recalls Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product