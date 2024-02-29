Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

The wheelbase welds on the stands can bend or break while the stand is being moved, causing the stands to fall over, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.
About 750
Contact SMART Technologies ULC toll-free at 888-427-6278 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at https://support.smarttech.com/docs/general-support-info/en/recalls or https://www.smarttech.com/en/connect-with-smart/contact-support or https://www.smarttech.com and click on “RECALLS” at the bottom of the page under “Support and training” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SMART Technologies’ Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays. The recalled stands have model numbers FSE-400 (worldwide) and FSE-410 (US and Canada). They are white in color and have a wheelbase with four wheels. The model number, serial number and SMART logo are located on a label on the back of the mobile stand. Consumers should go online to https://support.smarttech.com/docs/accessories/stands-and-wall-mounts/fse-400/en/important-info/important-info.cshtml to see if their serial number is included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobile stands and contact SMART Technologies ULC for an on-site replacement of the wheelbase free of charge. SMART and its authorized resellers are contacting known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of the wheelbase welds breaking while the stand was being moved. No injuries have been reported.
SMART Technologies ULC, of Canada
